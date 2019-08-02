PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - School is about to start up again on campuses across the state, but instead of talking about teacher pay and lack of funding, a number of school districts are rolling out new technology and new buildings.
Next week will mark the start of the new school year for many students, but nowhere is there a bigger buzz than in the Roosevelt School District.
It will become one of the first elementary school districts in the Phoenix area to provide an iPad to every one of its 9,000 students and teachers, at its 19 schools.
"The teachers will have Apple TVs so we can see their work on the screen," said third-grade teacher Brenda Harrell. "My screen can be on the screen to talk and communicate with kids. We'll just be able to share knowledge and thinking all together."
Valley View principal Larry LaPrise is pretty fired up about the new iPads, but he is even more excited about their new high-tech, state-of-the-art school building. It will replace their old classrooms, which were built in 1952.
The $5.7 million Apple Initiative and $13 million building project were made possible by voter-approved bonds and overrides.
"They're going to have a sense of pride in this building," said LaPrise. "When someone is prideful about something, they hold themselves up higher, and they're a little more confident. These children deserve something new."
The new Valley View School building is supposed to be ready by the end of September.
