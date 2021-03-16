PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It's been a year since the Phoenix Elementary Schools Districts (PESD) fleet of school buses picked up kids across the Valley, but tomorrow that's changing. After Governor Ducey's Executive order requiring schools to offer in-person learning, the district had seven days to figure out how to transport kids safely.
Starting tomorrow, bus drivers are required to sanitize their bus before and after each route. Each child entering the bus will get a squirt of hand sanitizer, be required to wear a mask, and sit in staggered seating marked by yellow stickers.
"This bus is an 84-passenger school bus and can hold 13-14 students at one time," says Armando Cuellar, the Transportation Supervisor at PESD.
Before COVID, the PESD transported about 1,000 students per day. After a recent survey, the district is expecting that number to drop to 625 students.
"They'll have to load up with what they're allowed to and then have to come back to the bus stop and probably make several trips."
Cuellar says if there is a delay, it should only be about 15-20 minutes.