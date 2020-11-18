PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - When it comes to schools, Gov. Doug Ducey wants to keep them open. He reiterated that Wednesday afternoon during his first press conference in more than two weeks.
"I think children should be in school. I want parents to have options," he said. "Kids have already missed out on far too much learning due to this pandemic. We want to keep our schools safe."
Likes he's done many times before, Ducey urged Arizonans to wear masks. Though he still didn't issue a statewide mandate for them, he wants to make sure kids and educators are always wearing them.
"Dr. [Cara] Christ will be issuing an emergency measure to make sure schools statewide are implementing those policies on school grounds and on school buses," he said.
But Devin Del Palacio, who's vice president of the governing board for Tolleson Union High School District, says he was disappointed and frustrated as he watched the governor's address.
"I felt that there was absolutely nothing new in this press conference today, specifically in regards to schools," he said.
He says he was hoping for more state efforts to minimize the spread of the virus.
"I agree with, 'We all want schools to be open,' but unfortunately, in the current climate, that is not the safest decision at this moment," Del Palacio said. "If the governor's looking to help schools, he can help us by supporting us with additional resources for mental health, additional resources for data, and additional resources to help us retain teachers."
Kerri Jones, a mother in Chandler, is fine with schools remaining open but she also wants to make sure no one is being forced to go back -- that kids who need a hybrid option aren't missing out on it.
"I think [the school districts] are doing what they can within the confines that they're given. I think Ducey needs to do a much better job listening to the constituents, listening to the board," she said.
As Jones waits for more guidance, Del Palacio is working with school board members from other districts to plan an official response to the governor in the form of their own press conference.