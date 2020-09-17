MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Less than a week after opening for in-person learning, Red Mountain High School in Mesa has confirmed three cases of COVID-19 – two students and one adult. According to a letter sent to Red Mountain families Wednesday, all three are connected to an athletic team. No other information was released for privacy reasons.

The school is on a hybrid learning schedule right now, so the entire student body is not on campus at the same time. School officials said the last time any one of the three people who have COVID-19 was on campus was Monday, Sept. 14.

“We believe that your child’s exposure risk is low because of the safety protocols we have in place, including face masks and physical distancing,” the school’s letter to parents said. “We ​understand that this news may cause you concern. Red Mountain High School is committed to implementing measures to protect attendees and staff​ from exposure to COVID-19 and to make sure you have all the information you need to make informed decisions about your child’s health.”

In addition to offering some FAQs from the Maricopa County Department of Public Health, school officials reminded parents and guardians to watch their kids closely for symptoms of COVID-19 and to keep them home if they get sick.

The quarantine period for people exposed to the coronavirus is 14 days. It's not clear if any other members of the school community have been asked to quarantine in connection with this small outbreak.

The school says it’s committed to transparency and urges parents with questions to contact Red Mountain’s administration.