QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- It’s been a complicated, stressful start to the school year that's led to some tough choices for Arizona educators and families.
Some teachers in the Queen Creek Unified School District are resigning because they don’t feel safe jumping in to in-person learning next week. Arizona’s Family has learned 43 have submitted their resignations since the beginning of this summer.
While no Arizona county has met all three benchmarks set by state health officials for reopening schools, Queen Creek is going back Monday.
"We all want to go back. You know, this is what we've chosen to do. But if we go back the wrong way, like we are planning to do Monday, it's going to be a disaster," said Jacob Frantz, who is a chemistry teacher and the president of the Queen Creek Education Association.
Meanwhile high school teachers Brian Duncan and Shaun Hardt are excited for the first day of class.
“For me, opening up the school is the right choice,” Duncan said. “Allowing kids to come and be where they feel safe, where they feel wanted is the ultimate goal.”
“I’m all in. I’ve been here well… since 2004. And it's not because of the summer weather. It's because of these kids and this community,” Hardt said.
Duncan is a psychology teacher at Queen Creek High school and it's his first year with the district. Hardt teaches biology, chemistry and environmental science. He's also the head track coach and cross-country coach.
At a press briefing on Thursday, Gov. Doug Ducey said he knows there’s a lot of teachers who can’t wit to get back to the classroom and he’s supportive of the districts. “I support the principals, I support the superintendents and I support the parents,” Ducey said. “I know they have the best interests of the kids at heart. And so do the teachers.”
Duncan and Hardt feel like the Queen Creek district has gone above and beyond to make them feel safe, including mask rules, sanitation stations and special instructions for students during passing period. They are confident in Queen Creek leaders, but also respect and support the educators who have decided to leave saying they all have the right to make that choice. For them, they miss the connections you can only make in real life and worry about the social-emotional health of students.
“As they get off the class on the computer screen, they're gone. Right? In my classroom I can say, ‘Hey. I've noticed a change in you. Let's talk about that. Let's make sure you're OK. let's see what we can do to help you be successful again.’”
The Queen Creek District says it has had two confirmed COVID-19 cases since educators went back in mid-July.