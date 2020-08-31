QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s been two weeks since the Queen Creek Unified School District began in-person learning despite not meeting state benchmarks.

Since Arizona’s Family's last report, virtual academy enrollment has jumped from 14 percent to 17 percent according to a district spokesperson.

So far, no word of new positive coronavirus cases or exposures.

However, there is an internal email from a teacher raising some eyebrows, because it suggests the district isn’t closely following safety guidelines and procedures.

“Try not to take pictures of your whole classroom setup,” the email read from a teacher intended for other teachers. “There’s still some crazies out there who will gripe that we are not six feet apart (even though we all know that’s impossible).”

The district spokesperson has been out of the office the last few days and not available for comment.

However, the email is making its rounds on social media.

Renee VanAusdal helps lead a Queen parent Facebook page dedicated to safely reopening schools.

“The email that was recently released which mocked parents who are concerned about compliance to guidelines does nothing to deter us from seeking transparency and accountability for procedures and protocols in Queen Creek Unified School District. We hope to work together toward a shared goal of student and staff safety,” reads the statement from the group.

VanAusdal, personally, has a unique perspective. She has two children and made the tough split decision on their education.

She’s keeping her junior high student home for online learning and sent her high schooler to in-person learning to keep up with courses that can’t be taken online.

“My daughter who goes in-person, I feel like she’s doing really well. I feel like the district is doing the best they can do under the circumstances,” said VanAusdal.

She saw the internal email circulating online suggesting that some classrooms or campuses may not be following protocols and says she was disappointed.

“When I looked at that letter and I saw that there were name-calling like crazies and calling me and calling parents like me crazy, it just made me sad because I really wanted to make sure that wasn’t what our message was. It’s not us versus the district,” she explained.

Another mom, Shelley McBride said school has been going well for her four elementary-school age children.

Her son Hudson, who’s in fourth grade said he’s getting more used to the changes from last year.

“It’s been good so far. When I started school, it wasn’t as good as now,” said Hudson. “The rule is that we have to keep our distance, but it’s not too hard.”

“It’s been great!” said McBride. “It’s been feeling like our usual normal with a few changes.”

She acknowledges there’s a chance children could contract COVID-19 on campuses, but feels very positive about how the last two weeks have gone. She said she has great communication with teachers and that it’s so much better than online learning where she felt like a ping pong ball at home trying to manage her four children’s school work.

“We’re not fearful at all because like I said, we work together as a community to get through those things,” she added.

Arizona's Family reached out to a district spokesperson for comment on the letter, but the media contact has been off the last few days.