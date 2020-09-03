PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - More than 100 people attended a rally at the Paradise Valley Unified School District demanding board members to approve in-person learning.

Maricopa County met its benchmarks for schools to begin hybrid classes - a mix of online and in-person. However, PVUSD adopted its own benchmarks to resume in-person. "If other schools can do it, charters schools can do it, private schools can do it, Paradise Valley can do it," said Lynda Naranjo, a mother of four. "I'm a single mom and so I'm trying to do this while working at home and it's not an easy task to be able to manage this as a single parent and I don't know how other single parents are doing it but I'm not handling it well."

The benchmarks PVUSD has in place states that there has to be both less than 5% positivity rate and fewer than 10 cases per 100,000. PVUSD sent a memo to parents saying in part, "According to data released this morning from the Maricopa County Department of Health (MCDPH), for the first time one of our metrics, percent positivity, is within the “green light” while our other metric, cases per hundred thousand, remains within the “yellow light” and continues to decrease. This is positive news. Once both metrics are within the “green light,” we can move forward with our plans to resume in-person learning."

"Which is completely unattainable--I mean it's going to be weeks, maybe even months before we obtain that goal and what happens to our kids during that time? It's just a scary thought for our kids," Naranjo said.

Some Arizona families hitting data caps amid online schooling "I think in terms of gas tanks and meals for the kids, you know," Kevin said. "I gotta up my data plan a gas tank and a half. You know that weighs, that weighs on my mind."

While Maricopa County as a whole has met the metrics according to the Arizona Department of Health, PVUSD is going off of data from the Maricopa County Department of Health, which breaks it down by zip code. PVUSD says the metrics they're using are based on a two-week average within the district's boundaries.

“We’ve all chatted about, we’ve discussed what those plans will look like. And I know that our various district committees are on top of that and I know that we will be looking at that more, obviously, in more depth because we are closer. We have more data and we are more prepared in terms of the amount of PPE and everything else that we need in our classrooms," said one board member during a virtual Governing Board meeting happening during the rally.

The discussion of in-person learning was not on the agenda.

"My first priority is returning our children to face to face instruction. And I would really like to thank our community, because the health metrics indicate that that may be possible. Yet I’ve seen no plan, when and how we will return both our students and staff to school when it’s safe to do so, nor have I seen any collaboration with parents, teachers and staff on that issue. We like to talk about social distancing, when we absolutely know that’s not possible. By classroom size, teacher shortage and monetary issues," said the board member.

Parents and kids stayed outside of the district for about an hour with signs and chanting "schools, not screens."

"What I miss the most is my friends and stuff and like interacting with people and stuff like that. Not just playing through a computer or a phone," said 5th grader Aaden Brown.

"I would like to say, please open the schools early, I can't learn," said Anniese Gaxillia, a 4th grader.

PVUSD will be sending home a survey to parents next week to learn about their interest in returning to in-person classes.