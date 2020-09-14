PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - As it stands on Monday, the largest high school district in the state, Phoenix Union High School District, will remain in remote learning mode until next year. The district had plans to start in-person learning next month but now says health data still shows many of their ZIP codes in the red.

Serving 220 square miles of the Valley, Phoenix Union has decided its students and staff will remain in remote learning during their second quarter, so from October to the end of December.

"We have come to the realization that it will not be possible for our community to move from substantial to moderate to moderate to minimal in just a few weeks," Superintendent Dr. Chad Gestson said, informing parents of their decision Monday morning in a YouTube video.

"I don't believe Phoenix Union is handling it properly. A general video doesn't speak to the parent," said Oliver Walker.

Walker said his son, a junior at Cesar Chavez High School, was hoping to go back to the classroom.

+2 LIST: Phoenix-area school districts reveal back-to-school plans Arizona's Family has compiled the return-to-in-person-learning plans from Phoenix-area school districts. Please check back regularly as the information on this page changes often.

"He uses words like jail or prison because literally he's stuck in his room from 9 o'clock in the morning to 2:30 p.m.," said Walker.

Meanwhile, another parent Isabel Hinojos said she applauds the district for making a tough decision in the name of safety.

"I am happy they're concerned; we have to be careful we don't know who has it," said Hinojos.

But said it's hard to watch as other districts forge ahead with an in-person option.

How teachers' low morale amid coronavirus pandemic could be bad news for Arizona students "Educators are concerned still about how safe their classrooms are," said AEA President Joe Thomas. He called the current state of education "unsustainable."

"Just explain it to me a little more. Don't send me a graph and tell me it's all where it's all at when I'm looking at the governor and trying to go off what he's saying," said Hinojos.

Phoenix Union said it's basing its decision off both state and county health data of ZIP codes where students live. They will be focusing on improving the virtual learning system, including offering emotional support and help for kids falling behind academically.

The district said it will consider more on-site options in November if cases continue to drop.