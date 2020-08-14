PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Fall sports are postponed for the schools in the Phoenix Union High School District.

"It's just not safe for high school athletics to continue here in Phoenix," said Phoenix Union High School District Superintendent Dr. Chad Geston.

The decision puts one last season in jeopardy for countless students.

"Football means the world to him," said Isabel Hinojos.

Hinojos's son is a senior at North High School. The fullback has been preparing all summer to play his final year as a Mustang.

Is it safe to play fall sports? Schools across the nation are deciding whether or not it's safe to kick off fall sports.

"When you been playing a sport as long as he's been playing, he's been waiting for his senior year, and for someone to come in and take it from him, it was a little rough," said Hinojos.

No senor season could mean no athletic scholarships, according to recruiting coordinator Coach Lou Perrone.

"I mean, if you're one of those kids that's relying on senior film, what are you supposed to do," said Coach Perrone. "You're not just affecting kids on the athletic level. You're talking about affecting kids beyond that -- academically starting their futures off."

The district's decision to postpone sports follows in the footsteps of the Pac-12 and the Big Ten. According to a high-ranking source, both conferences were concerned about Myocarditis, a rare heart condition that causes inflammation linked to COVID-19.

"If something injurious happens to the heart that could make it abnormal for the remainder of your life," said Dr. Andrew Carroll. "That's part of why we're just so concerned about kids being in close contact with one another while they play high school or college sports."

Dr. Carroll has also personally seen long-term health effects from the virus.

"Just feeling really run down, almost like you have the tail end of the flu that just keeps going and going," said Dr. Carroll.

The superintendent said sports will be back once health benchmarks are met.

"When health experts tell us that it's safe to come back when community spread and test positivity is 5-7%, and, right now, in central Phoenix, it's around 15%," said Dr. Geston.

Hinojos hopes her son gets one last chance to play the sport he loves.

"I want the district to look at it again," said Hinojos.