PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) – Teachers throughout the Phoenix area took to their cars today to take part in “motor marches” to share their concerns about returning to their classrooms.
“My concern is not just for me, but for my colleagues, as well,” Kelley Fischer, a kindergarten teacher in Glendale, told Arizona’s Family Wednesday morning. “I don’t want one of my colleagues to find out that they have an underlying health issue by getting COVID and winding up in the hospital. I don’t want to go to the funeral of a colleague. And I do not ever want to imagine going to the funeral of a student ….”
Fischer and the other teachers in the motor marches would like Gov. Doug Ducey to delay the start of in-person learning. On June 29, he announced that the first day of in-person classes would be no sooner than Aug. 17. Districts are free to begin the year with distance learning and online models before that.
On Tuesday, just a day after a group of school board members and medical professionals asked Ducey to push back reopening Arizona’s schools until at least October, Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman told Arizona’s Family said she understands teachers’ concerns. “I know teachers are feeling anxious for their own lives and the well-being of their families,” she said, going on to explain that the state is “definitely evaluating whether or not [Aug. 17] is a realistic date for Arizona.”
'This has been a very scary time.' Arizona schools chief Kathy Hoffman talks about '20-'21 school year
Fisher would like to see Arizona’s students returned to their classrooms later.
“It gives the gift of time to every school district across the state,” she said, explaining that she is part of her district’s return-to-learning committee. That committee meets two to three times a week. “From meeting to meeting, things change – in an instant.” She said they are “constantly having to put in place plans” that are responses to several different scenarios. “If we had the time to plan and make sure that every student could be safe in school, it would be such a gift to all of us.”
“I really think that delaying school for the first quarter of the school year is the opportunity for every district to be able to put those plans in place and protect every colleague and every student across the state.”
Judy Robbins, a special-education teacher with Mesa Public Schools, which is the largest public school district in Arizona, says kids and faculty should not return to their classrooms until Maricopa County has gone at least 14 consecutive days with no new cases of COVID-19 reported.
“Educators, staff, and students are facing the real possibility of contracting the COVID-19 virus in school buildings, having long-term effects on their health, and possibly dying,” said Cathy Zinkhon, an East Valley pre-K special education teacher and parent, said.
Fisher also addressed the concern shared by many working parents.
“Our hope is that we can work with our districts to create plans for those students so that they have a safe place to go during the school day,” she said. “Whatever needs to be done, we are here to work with our community to make sure that their students are safe.”
“Arizona elected officials need to lift restrictions off of the funding to school districts in order to keep students, staff, and educators safe and healthy. If painting our cars and parading through our communities are a way to have our voices heard, we have to do that and possibly more, to save lives.”
Robbins said those driving in the motor marches will do so safely and obey all traffic laws. “Due to traffic lights, groups of cars will likely be separated,” she said. “We will continue to be a visibly cohesive group because the messages written on our car windows, and our coordinated audible car honking will make our messages clear and accessible.”
RELATED BACK-TO-SCHOOL STORIES