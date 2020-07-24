PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - While the debate over reopening Arizona schools takes center stage in the state, one Valley teacher is speaking up for her students.

The educator spoke to Arizona's Family anonymously because she feels like her special education students are sometimes forgotten about. While virtual learning may be a good option for some, her kids need face-to-face interaction. A computer just doesn't do them justice, she said.

"They get lost in the mix of things. Not on purpose, but people just don’t understand that you can’t just put a computer in front of a child with autism or a child with down syndrome and be able to educate them," she said.

They haven't been to school in months and she has a whole list of worries.

"I worry about their mental being. I worry about their social skills. I worry about their structure. I worry about their behaviors," she said.

Safety in schools has been a huge concern amid the coronavirus pandemic, sparking recent motor marches in the state.

“Educators, staff, and students are facing the real possibility of contracting the COVID-19 virus in school buildings, having long-term effects on their health, and possibly dying,” said Cathy Zinkhon, an East Valley pre-K special education teacher and parent, said.

The teacher who spoke to Arizona's Family says her classes are small, with maybe six to 10 students. "I do believe my classroom is a lot different than a classroom of 20 to 30 and maybe if I did have 20 to 30 students in my classroom, I would feel differently," she said.

She would not go back to class if she didn't feel safe and trusts her district's plans, and simply thinks families should have choices if they feel comfortable. She wants to be the voice for her kids who can't talk and for their overwhelmed parents.

Gov. Ducey does not give date for in-person instruction in Arizona, extends closures As the number of COVID-19 positive cases in our state has skyrocketed, Ducey has been under enormous pressure to delay students returning to school "in person."

Based on the guidance that was issued by Gov. Doug Ducey's office this week, special education services are the type of thing that could be provided in-person starting Aug. 17.