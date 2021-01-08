PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Nearly a dozen Peoria Unified School District schools will be closed on Monday because of a lack of staffing.

On Friday, the district said the schools don't have enough educators to "support a safe environment for students." The closure affects three elementary schools, which are Country Meadows, Pioneer and Santa Fe, and six high schools, including Cactus, Centennial, Ironwood, Liberty, Peoria and Sunrise Mountain. Peoria Flex Academy and MET Professional Academy will remain open.

The shutdown means both in-person and online learning won't happen at those schools. Officials said the move only impacts Monday, but parents will be updated by 4 p.m. on Monday if the closure is extended.

Bus drivers will still make their usual routes to ensure no student is left alone at a bus stop. Curbside lunch pickup will still happen. Child care will be available for families who need it. Click/tap here and here for more information.

