SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Ten schools in the Scottsdale Unified School District might have to return to online learning because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases. In a letter to parents Friday, the district said it's planning to transition campuses in zip codes 85251, 85018 and 85253. Those areas have more than 100 cases per 100,000 people, according to the letter.

"I can't say that it was unexpected, but we were devastated," said Paige Roger who has two children at Echo Canyon School.

231 students at Chaparral H.S. told to quarantine after possible COVID-19 exposure In an email sent Wednesday, Dr. Scott Menzel said an additional 12 students have been required to quarantine, bringing the total of Chaparral students in quarantine to 231.

Based on the Maricopa County Health Department's benchmarks, if cases stay at more than 100 or higher this week, schools in the "hardest hit" zip codes should pause in-person learning.

"Just says to me that perhaps people aren't taking this seriously enough and unfortunately it is our kids that are going to pay the consequences," said Kate Taylor, whose son goes to Chaparral High School.

The schools at risk of returning to online learning include: