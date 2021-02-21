PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Nearly a year after Arizona schools shut down and moved online, many students are dealing with learning loss. Now, some parents are looking at putting their kids in summer school to help them get back on track.
"Parents know best what is going on with their kids. They see, oh my gosh, my daughter cannot get this concept, she is missing out. She can't spell all of these words; she can't write a coherent paper," said Brittny Smith, a Mesa mom of four.
Smith is one of many parents planning to put her kids in summer school classes. Smith said her kids struggled with online learning in the spring. Last year, she pulled them all from Mesa Public Schools and put them in a charter school to get them back in the classroom. But Smith said they are still behind and need summer school to catch up. "She is struggling in math and I wonder if that is because there is such a huge gap in learning," said Smith.