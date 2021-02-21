PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Nearly a year after Arizona schools shut down and moved online, many students are dealing with learning loss. Now, some parents are looking at putting their kids in summer school to help them get back on track.

"Parents know best what is going on with their kids. They see, oh my gosh, my daughter cannot get this concept, she is missing out. She can't spell all of these words; she can't write a coherent paper," said Brittny Smith, a Mesa mom of four.

Smith is one of many parents planning to put her kids in summer school classes. Smith said her kids struggled with online learning in the spring. Last year, she pulled them all from Mesa Public Schools and put them in a charter school to get them back in the classroom. But Smith said they are still behind and need summer school to catch up. "She is struggling in math and I wonder if that is because there is such a huge gap in learning," said Smith.

According to a recent national study by McKinsey and Company, students could lose up to five to nine months of learning by the end of this school year.

Just this week, Gov. Ducey order the State Board of Education to "study student assessment data and identify the learning loss that occurred during the pandemic so students and families cant get the support they need."

Tempe Union High School District said it will be offering online summer school that will be largely focused on getting kids caught up while offering advancement classes. Meantime, Mesa Public Schools, the largest school district in the state, will have summer classes both online and in-person.