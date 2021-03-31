GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Nearly a billion dollars in Arizona’s rainy day fund could go a long way to help public education in our state. New numbers show the state has lost more than 38,000 students during the last school year. It’s about a 6% decline in enrollment across the state and those figures led to job cuts in Gilbert Public Schools Tuesday night.

The Governing Board voted to lay off 152 teachers and now parents are worried about what this means for their kids’ education.

Gilbert Public Schools explains numbers, decisions behind teacher layoffs District enrollment is down by about 2,000 kids, which amounts to a loss of about $26 million in true funding.

“I’m shaking,” said Kari Vanderpool as she took the podium, pleading to the Gilbert school board to keep the teachers her children have grown to know and love.

She and other Gilbert parents and community members showed up in force to demand the board table the decision to lay off the teachers. The district voted to do it anyway.

“The public, the parents, the teachers, we are speaking up. They are not listening, so we are speaking with our feet,” says Vanderpool.

She says this is a state of emergency and Gov. Doug Ducey should use the state’s rainy day fund to pump money into schools, likely saving jobs. “Why are we not dipping into the rainy day fund. This is a rainy day, 152 teachers I would call this a rainy day, that’s 152 families,” said Vanderpool.

Parents like Vanderpool are worried about what public education will look like if schools continue to lose good teachers.

“My kids, they’ve lost English teachers, German teachers, Spanish teachers, special ed teachers. It’s just not right what they are doing,” said Vanderpool.

So where are kids going? While there is about a 6% decline across all the districts, the Arizona Department of Education says it has seen a roughly 9% increase in charter enrollments over that same time. The state superintendent says parents have had to make some tough decisions over the past year and many have chosen to enroll their children in private schools, homeschool them or postpone their education.

Gilbert Public Schools laying off employees due to low student enrollment "I think surprise, shock. I was wondering who else in my department might have been cut too because there wasn't any warning."

In response to teachers being laid off due to dipping enrollment, we asked Gov. Ducey if he would consider tapping into the state’s rainy day fund of nearly $1 billion to save jobs.

“We’re going to put money into K-12 education and then were going to let district superintendents make the decisions on what they need inside their schools,” said Ducey.

The Arizona Department of Education says of the 38,500 no longer enrolled in public schools, more than 40% of them are pre-school and kindergarten.