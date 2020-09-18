PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – In every school district in Arizona, some students and parents want their campuses to reopen for in-person learning. Families in the Paradise Family Unified School District are making their voices heard with a sit-in at Pinnacle High School.

As a whole, Maricopa County has met the benchmarks for opening schools recommended by the Arizona Department of Health Services. Still, it’s up to each district to decide how to proceed. The Paradise Valley Unified School District has developed its own set of benchmarks. It’s using data from ZIP codes in the district to inform its actions.

Friday’s sit-in is meant to show administrators that students are ready to return to their classrooms for in-person learning.

The PVUSD school board is scheduled to hold a special meeting Friday morning to discuss its next move.