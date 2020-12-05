PARADISE VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- On Monday, the Paradise Valley Unified School District governing board unanimously approved the resignation of superintendent Dr. Jesse Welsh. This comes after the district decided to return to virtual learning due to rising COVID-19 cases.
Dr. James Lee will take over as interim superintendent.
It is still unclear why Welsh resigning. However, one Paradise Valley parent and teacher believes frustrated parents who want their kids in the classroom could be the reason.
"They are in an impossible situation, and they aren't going to please everyone," said Francoise Michelle Aronfeld.
Aronfeld said some comments directed at Welsh and other board members have turned ugly. On Saturday, one teacher started a petition in support of Welsh.
"This is not the way we are as a society, and it is not the way the PV community is. We are supposed to be a family," said Aronfeld.
A handful of of PV schools teachers protesting Welsh's resignation gathered outside the board meeting Monday. They carried signs, including one that said, "Spread kindness, not COVID."
Meantime, Lisa Farr, a PV parent, has said she would be happy to see Welsh go. She said the superintendent was not listening to parents. Farr would like to have the option of in-person learning.
"Definitely, the parents are not happy, and we have been extremely, extremely vocal about it," said Farr.
District officials sent Arizona's Family this statement prior to Monday's meeting:
The Paradise Valley Unified School District Governing Board will convene for a special meeting on Monday and will vote to go into an executive session. The purpose of the executive session is for legal consultation and direction regarding a potential resignation agreement for the superintendent. Discussion of assignment/employment of an acting superintendent may occur as well. Once the executive session concludes, the Governing Board will reconvene the special meeting. If there is any action that would need to be taken, it would be done so during the special meeting by a vote of the Board.
Since the Governing Board has not met to discuss, it would be inappropriate for either the Governing Board or the District to speculate and comment prior to Monday's meeting.
Once the meeting on Monday concludes, and we know more information, we will make sure to share it with the community.