GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Gilbert Public Schools voted late Monday night to return to a hybrid mix of on-campus and online learning through the end of the month. Now we're hearing from teachers who say the district's safety strategies aren't always being followed.

Lisa Elcock teaches seventh-grade math at Desert Ridge Junior High School in Gilbert.

"What they think is happening and what parents say is happening is not happening in our classrooms. Students are not always wearing their masks. Staff isn't always wearing their masks. Deep cleaning isn't happening," Elcock said.

We talked with parents and teachers on both sides of this ongoing return to campus debate and found people have some very passionate opinions. And while the district insists there are more than enough supplies to go around and that they're following best practices, some teachers say that's not what's really happening.

"We've had students come to school, waiting for their COVID test results, and then when their parents get the test, come pick them up and bring them home," Elcock said.

She says even when parents self-report, schools aren't always following through with exposure notifications as they promised.

"I'm still waiting for the letter for my class for the student that tested positive before Christmas break, and I only know that because the mother emailed me and told me, 'I have yet to hear for my district,'" Elcock said.

Enforcement wanted

She wrote a letter to her school board and superintendent sharing her concerns. Not because she wants campuses closed back down but because she wants the district to enforce the standards they put in place to keep everyone safe. Elcock says many kids, even teachers, aren't always wearing masks and some are giving blatantly bad advice.

"We have had a wrestling coach tell one of the wrestlers, 'No, don't get tested because then you'll have to quarantine for two weeks and we need you,'" Elcock said.

She says each teacher's given one bottle of sanitizer and one cloth rag that only gets picked up for cleaning on Fridays.

"Five full days with 30 desks for five days with five classes. I feel if nothing else, I'm spreading it more than trying to discourage it," Elcock said.

The district says the sanitizer and rags are from a special vendor meant for spot cleaning in addition to nightly classroom cleanings and deep cleanings every two to three days.

"Our custodians do work hard every day they're out there, but they're doing common areas; they can't hit all 60 classrooms in our campus every day, especially when we're short-staffed," Elcock said.

Dangers of closing campuses

Pediatrician Dr. Alison Wilcock has three kids in Gilbert schools. And while she doesn't want to see any schools cutting corners on safety standards, she says schools aren't the source of the coronavirus spread we're seeing and they are still the safest place for our kids to be.

"When schools have closed, we've actually seen community numbers rise," Dr. Wilcock said.

She's also seeing more cases of domestic violence and kids left unattended.

"We are seeing skyrocketing rates of obesity, suicide attempts, and drug use. We're seeing an uprising in teen pregnancy, anxiety and depression," Dr. Wilcock said.

She says we have to stop thinking of this as an "us versus them" debate, and work together to keep the numbers down so kids can return to school full time.

"We're raising a generation of kids that are getting used to hanging out and are going to live in our basements. Public school success is imperative for our community's success," Dr. Wilcock said.

"We want consistency for our students"

With Arizona ranking the worst in the world for COVID-19 cases for the second time in this pandemic, Elcock is not only worried about her elderly parents, who have preexisting conditions, but she's also concerned districts aren't being honest about the reality on their campuses and holding everyone accountable.

"We want consistency for our students, and we want safeguards in place that are actual practices, and not just written strategies," Elcock said.

She's been teaching 20 years and reminds everyone that we're not just in a pandemic, we're still dealing with a troubling teacher shortage, which could get worse with more educators quitting or retiring rather than signing on for another year of uncertainty.

And here's more reality for you. Gilbert Public Schools confirms it has a dozen bus drivers out right now because of COVID-19. That's out of 234 drivers district-wide with a .20% positivity across all their campuses.

As for that contact tracing problem Elcock mentioned, the district said it cannot comment on specific cases, but it is its policy to email a warning to everyone in the classroom, then email and call anyone who had extended exposure, so they can quarantine. And while that's relying on parents to self-report, district officials say they cross-check positive cases with the Maricopa County Health Department and say they've been able to keep a pretty good track.