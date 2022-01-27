PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The pandemic took a big toll on teachers. Now, some teachers in Arizona are leaving public schools to work in what's called a micro-school.
"A micro-school is a smaller learning environment where the teacher and students have a very customizable, very personalized education approach to help them meet their individual needs, fill gaps and make sure they're academically successful and socially successful," said Tamara Becker, the President and CEO of Adamo Education.
Becker's K-8 Fountain Hills micro-school has already seen so much growth since opening in August. It started with 12 students, and now it has 23. With fewer students and more flexibility, Becker said micro-schools attract teachers ready to leave public schools for something new.
"In this type of setting, you get that chance, and you get that one-on-one attention that the students need, and that is the luxury of working in a micro-school," said Rosemarie Barker, a K-3 teacher.
Before coming to the micro-school, Barker taught in public schools for 22 years. She loves giving each student a personalized education, especially after many fell behind during the pandemic.
"We got through it, but it was a challenge," said Barker. "We went from completely online to hybrid, so we would have half the students in the morning, half the students in the afternoon. It was very tough keeping up with what you've taught and what the kids have learned and wasn't the best type of learning experience for any of the children." Now, Barker has just 11 students.
"There's a lot of teacher burnout right now," said Becker. "There's a lot of teachers covering other classes because people have been ill. It's just frustrating. We're seeing more and more people wanting to leave the profession."
"I have three friends that are now in a micro-school, and they just think it's a great opportunity not only for the parents but for the students and the teachers as well," said Barker.
Becker said her classes follow state standards with certified teachers leading the students. "We typically do our main core academics K through 3 and then 4 through 8. However, then we do collaborative projects."
She said it is free for parents, and she would eventually like to expand, starting more micro-schools throughout Arizona. "We are looking for those creative, out-of-the-box thinkers who want to do something different, who want to really personalize the educational experience for students and make a difference," said Barker.
The goal at her schools is to make learning fun. Barker believes that helps her students thrive.
"I think they're getting an unbelievable education," said Barker. "Not only are we teaching standards, but they can actually do a project or expand what they're really interested in."
