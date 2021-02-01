PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - After nearly a year of online learning, some high school seniors fear they might not be fully prepared for college.
"Everyone I know, we aren't really learning anything," said Prescott High School senior Luke Lollar. "It's basically teachers begging us to talk and begging us to participate."
This semester, 18-year-old Lollar should be preparing for prom and graduation. Instead, the senior feels unprepared for what comes next fall, which is college.
"It's kind of hard to pay attention also when you're online," said Lollar. "I have concerns a lot because obviously college is going to be a lot harder."
Right now, students K-12 learn online in the Prescott Unified School District. Next week, they move to a hybrid model where students are in the classroom twice a week. Prescott preschoolers are already back in the classroom.
Parents held a rally Monday, begging the district to take all students back to the classroom full-time ASAP.
"It's tough," said Prescott mom Ellen Radabich. "I know they're trying to do their best, the teachers and the school district, but it's not possible they're getting a good education."
School Board President Deb Dillon tells Arizona's School Authority the district hopes to go back to in-person school five days a week by March 22. That's right after spring break.
"We're listening to everyone, but there are likely to be some who are not going to be thrilled with whatever we end up deciding," said Dillon.
"It's not really training us to be good students in college," said Lollar.