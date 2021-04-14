LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A governing board meeting for Litchfield Elementary School District went off the rails Tuesday when an audience member was interrupted by a board member holding up a sign. Cynthia Schwartz does not have a child in the district but said she attended the meeting as a taxpayer. She was commenting on the district's new equity statement when she says board member Kimberly Moran held up a sign that read "not true."

The meeting was recorded and uploaded on the district's YouTube page. In the video, you can hear Schwartz addressing the board during the call to the audience when the board member is seen holding up a sign. Schwartz is heard responding by calling the gesture "inappropriate." Some parents are now calling for Moran to resign.

"We don't feel that she is able to serve the community as a whole," says Renee Card, who has children who attended schools within the district.

She says tensions began last fall when the board took actions to promote inclusion and help children of color. The result was a mission statement that promises leaders will review curriculum, teaching, and disciplinary practices. The equity statement was approved following a presentation to the board showing black and Hispanic students are not testing as well as white students in some areas of study.

Card is concerned the school board may take things even further without communicating with parents. Critics like Card and Schwartz believe moves by the board to promote diversity and inclusion may do the opposite by promoting division.

"Showing white children that they are oppressors and that black children or minority children are victims," says Card.

Arizona's Family reached out to Moran for comment, but so far, there has not been a response. The board president responded to a request for comment with links to information about rules of engagement for board meetings. One rule says board members may respond to criticism after the portion for public comment.

"The governing board members have a responsibility being an elected official to have appropriate behavior," Schwartz told Arizona's Family.

LESD cannot punish or remove a governing board member. They are elected officials who can be recalled. LESD Superintendent Jodi Gunning issued a statement.

This is important work that often comes with passionate opinions from a wide variety of stakeholders. It is imperative that all of the voices in our community are heard and valued. I am committed to promoting a positive climate at Litchfield Elementary School District. Respectful behavior and civil dialogue will help us focus on academic excellence, well being, and preparedness for all students. Our “Community Chats” are a weekly opportunity for staff, parents, and community members to join me in a small group setting to learn and grow together. This has been an outstanding opportunity to clarify misinformation, listen to concerns, and share ideas.

View/download LESD's full equity statement below: