PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- On Tuesday, March 30, students attending Osborn School District will be able to return to the classroom. It's a decision one year in the making, with the district closing its doors in March of last year. The main factor behind reopening, 90% of educators in the district are now vaccinated.
"I was surprised by the number," says Osborn Superintendent Michael Robert. Robert says he expected survey results to show about 70% of educators in his district were vaccinated. He credits the success to luck and being proactive.
"We've been able to work and have had access to multiple vaccination opportunities, which we know is not the case for other school districts in other areas, specifically rural areas," says Osborn Governing President Ylenia Aguilar.
Surrounding communities also play a big part. Right now, the area's COVID-19 positivity rate is about 11.5%. Meanwhile, just 15 minutes away, Cartwright School District, which announced it would remain online the rest of the school year, has a community positivity rate of 19%, according to the Maricopa County Health Department website.
Being proactive also is key, according to Robert. Since the initial shutdown, Robert has had weekly meetings with Superintendents in the area. Together, getting approved for a POD at Central High School was a big accomplishment. However, just because there is access doesn't mean people will get the shot. Much of the staff and 70% of students at Osborn are people of color. A demographic known for being hesitant about vaccines.
"We've acknowledged the fact that communities of color have traumatic experience with vaccination efforts in the past... I think we've done a great job being very open and transparent in talking about what the benefits of vaccinations would be," Robert said.
District officials estimate 60% of students will return to the classroom, and 40% will remain virtual.