Online petition for in-person learning delay targets Great Hearts Charter Schools

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The charter school group, Great Hearts, is the target of an online petition urging the board to reconsider its decision and not reopen for in-person learning before all state safety benchmarks are met.
The petition was launched by parents concerned for teachers.
“We just want these teachers to feel valued and heard, and that is our whole heart in this,” said Sarah Miller. She and her husband, Josh, have three children who attend Great Hearts schools, and they were disappointed the board voted Friday to bring students back.
“A lot of teachers were very emotional about the fact that while it might be optional for parents, once they start in person, it would not be optional for teachers,” said Josh.
After hearing from concerned teachers, the Millers decided to launch a petition to support them.
“These people deeply care. They absolutely desire to be back in the class, seeing those kids, having the real face-to-face relationships that need to be done, and they just wanted a few more weeks,” said Sarah.
In less than 24 hours, they've gathered more than 1,400 signatures.
“I hope that at the very least teachers are seeing that there are a lot of parents that do want to listen to them,” said Josh.
Great Hearts responded with this statement:
The Great Hearts schools exist to serve their communities to the very best of our abilities. They are set to re-open on a rolling schedule ranging from August 27-30 at the earliest to September 11 at the latest with the best protective practices we can sustain, including a COVID testing program for faculty and families, and remote instruction accommodations for teachers who are especially vulnerable.
- Great Hearts Academies
Teachers, who wish to remain anonymous for fear of backlash, tell Arizona’s Family they are thankful for the Miller’s petition and support of teachers.