PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Arizona, a number of school districts announced Thursday that they are returning to virtual learning mode, some as soon as tomorrow.

Short notice was given to the parents of students who attend school in Glendale Union High School District who will revert to remote learning tomorrow, Friday, Nov. 20. They will remain in virtual learning mode through Dec. 17.

Students in the Balz School District in Phoenix will begin remote learning on Monday, Nov. 23 and remain in virtual learning mode until at least Jan. 4, 2021.

The Buckeye Elementary School District, as well as Buckeye Union High School District schools will also revert to remote learning on Monday, Nov. 23 until at least the start of the second semester in January 2021.

Washington Elementary School District with students in both Glendale and Phoenix will switch to remote learning on Monday, Nov. 23. They will remain in remote learning mode through the winter break and into the second semester.

The Tempe Elementary School District will go to remote learning on Monday Nov. 23, and continue until Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.

In Mesa, Souse Elementary in Mesa announced Thursday they are transitioning to a remote learning model at least through Dec. 2.

Participation in Winter sports was also put on hold Thursday with an announcement by the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s (AIA) Executive Board citing the rise in COVID-19 cases across the state as their reason to postpone the winter season of sports.