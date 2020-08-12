TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- ASU students moving into dorms this semester will find themselves facing some changes in campus life, including no visitors allowed in residence halls and no social gatherings permitted on campus.
Arizona State University president Michael Crow sent out a letter Wednesday detailing some of the new measures that will be in place at ASU in order to keep students safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
When ASU begins its fall semester on Aug. 20, students can choose from three programs:
- ASU immersion (on-campus, in-person, technology-enhanced learning)
- ASU Sync (synchronous, fully-interactive remote learning)
- iCourses (courses delivered entirely online with lectures and materials available on demand)
Crow says this system "balances the academic and operational well-being of ASU with the health and safety of the more than 100,000 members of the ASU community who are based here in Arizona."
But, that means some changes on campus, especially for the thousands of students living in residence halls. Some of those changes include:
- Mandatory face coverings in all ASU buildings
- No visitors in residence halls
- Lounges and kitchens in residence halls locked, available for use by appointment only
- Physical access to university libraries limited to ASU students and employees only
- No social gatherings on ASU campuses
- Daily health check required for all students and employees
- Community of Care training required for all students and employees
- Takeout only in dining halls
- Reduced intercampus shuttle capacity
- Visitors to ASU locations required to adhere to protocols
- University-sponsored international travel is prohibited
- Domestic travel must be approved by a dean or VP as well as an executive VP
- COVID-19 testing at no charge for all students and employees
- Mandatory testing and proof of a negative test for students before moving into a dorm
In his letter, Crow acknowledges that this will be a unique time to be a college student. "Never before in our lifetimes have we had to navigate our way through a pandemic of this nature. Everyone’s life has been affected by the pandemic differently, and we’ve all felt — and continue to feel — a range of emotions stemming from the impact of COVID-19."
Crow says the plans are long term, and are based on the assumption that the COVID-19 pandemic will not be “over” anytime in the foreseeable future.
You can read Crow's full letter HERE.