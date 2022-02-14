PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- New numbers are shedding light on the ongoing teacher shortage in Arizona. According to a survey from the Arizona School Personnel Administrators Association (ASPAA), there were nearly 2,000 teacher vacancies in January.

ASPAA surveyed 143 school districts and charter schools. Below is a portion of the press release:

The ASPAA January 2022 report indicates about 31.0% of teacher vacancies across the state this year remain unfilled while 47.7% of the vacancies are filled by teachers who do not meet the state’s standard certification requirements.

"I see often these starry-eyed, young teachers who want to go into the profession," said the organization's president, Dr. Susan Lugo. "But sometimes end up leaving us mid-year due to the stressors. So I feel like as a society, we need to lift those teachers up."

Arizona's Family also reached out to the Arizona Department of Education, and got the following statement from a spokesperson:

"Today’s release of ASPAA's survey results are startlingly, but not altogether surprising. Arizona classrooms have faced a critical teacher shortage for years, and like many issues of inequities and underfunding, COVID-19 has impacted our educator workforce. In light of this critical teacher shortage state lawmakers and leaders must reprioritize efforts to ensure that ever Arizona classroom has a highly qualified educator working with our students, and those teachers stay in the classroom.

To combat the shortage, in October, Arizona's Family introduced you to the new Arizona Teacher Residency program as a way to prepare and keep teachers in Arizona classrooms. Victoria Theisen-Homer, the program director, says initially they had 400 people who showed interest online.

The Arizona K-12 Center runs the courses, and it's based on a residency model with financial incentives like living stipends and subsidized tuition. The goal is to support educators from the beginning and through the challenges of their careers.

"The pandemic caused a lot of challenges for students," said Theisen-Homer. "Students need additional supports today they didn’t need before the pandemic. So teachers are really having to go above and beyond the classroom."

Theisen-Homer says the inaugural cohort will begin this summer and you can still apply through the final application cycle. Read more here.