AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS) - A new state-of-the-art high school will open up in the West Valley Wednesday.
Built to relieve overcrowding, West Point High School will be the seventh school in the Tolleson Union High School District.
ADM Group, Inc. designed the school and explained how the innovative and unique design of the campus has a "secure, but open concept."
"This high school is the most unique high school in the state of Arizona," said TUHSD superintendent Nora Gutierrez.
[WATCH: What makes West Point unique]
All of the buildings are placed in a circle and surround a common area courtyard, giving students and staff a 360-degree view of the campus. That makes it hard for anyone to hide or skip class.
"I truly believe, and I've been in education for 35 years, any time we have our eye on students -- our students No. 1 -- we send a message that we care, we're paying attention, and they naturally behave to the best of their ability," she explained.
Each building and classroom has lots of windows with blinds. ADM said it worked with the Department of Homeland Security to see if their design ideas were practical and safe.
"Teachers can see hallways. They can see not only all the good guys, but they can see the bad guy, too," said Gutierrez.
"It's all about visibility," said Jenifer Weskalnies, ADM's director of architecture. "You can stand in the center of the quad and see every single building. Windows are placed strategically."
"Everything about this campus is really cutting-edge," added Weskalnies.
The principal's office will also have one-way windows that show the courtyard. The mirrored effect will allow administrators to look out, but keep students from looking in.
Other security features include a fence that surrounds the campus, bulletproof glass, and surveillance cameras.
Besides the security design, the most innovative parts of the large project include the flexible learning spaces.
The design also pays homage to nearby Luke Air Force Base. There's an aviation wing theme that's noticeable throughout the school.
The two-story innovation center houses a mobile library and creates spaces for lab projects that can be easily rearranged depending on the project.
Each classroom is outfitted with different types of seating from cushioned chairs to tall chairs to wobbly stools.
"So when you give them different styles of seating, they get the chance to learn in the way that's most natural to them," said freshman English teacher Sydni Ward who has never been in a flexible modern classroom space like this.
“It’s amazing,” she added.
The common-area courtyard is also outfitted with more than a dozen outlets so students can charge their laptops and cell phones.
The campus is also energy efficient. District leaders are calling it the "high school of the future."
The 2019-'20 school year will be for 1,200 freshman and sophomore students, but will eventually be able to serve 3,000 students.
Tuesday will be the official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the $108 million campus, which was paid for by a combination of voter-approved bond money and state funds.
Classes start Wednesday.
West Point High School is located near Avondale and Encanto Boulevards in Avondale.
