FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Northern Arizona University President said Tuesday that she will not be extending her contract with the Arizona Board of Regents. Dr. Rita Cheng said via Twitter that she wanted to give the board plenty of time to find and new president.
“I look forward to continuing to serve NAU through this transition,” she posted.
Cheng spent more than 40 years in high education, more than six of them at NAU.
“Dr. Cheng has been an invaluable partner on many landmark initiatives …,” Gov. Doug Ducey tweeted. “I am especially grateful for her steady leadership during the #COVID19 pandemic.”
"Cheng’s legacy will include many student-focused successes and an expanded national reputation for NAU," the Arizona Board of Regents said in a news release. "Her leadership has meant that the university has confronted what is likely one of the biggest challenges in history, providing a high-quality educational experience during this pandemic."
Cheng, the 16th president of NAU, did not say what is next for her but said she believes there’s a “strong foundation in place at NAU” and that the university has a “bright outlook and upward trajectory.”
With an enrollment of a little more an 31,000, NAU, which got its start as Arizona State Teacher College at Flagstaff, is the smallest of Arizona’s three public state universities
The Arizona Board of Regents is the governing body for the universities. It said it plans to launch a nationwide search for NAU's next president this fall and that Cheng will stay until her replacement is found.
