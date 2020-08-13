PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Many working parents right now may be looking for day care centers to watch their kids, or help them with online school. The problem is that a lot of those centers around the Valley closed due to huge financial losses during the pandemic.
The Governor’s Office said less than half of care centers and providers in Arizona have been able to stay open.
So Thursday, they announced $88 million will go to them to help.
They're keeping the kids smiling, but behind the scenes it's been tough for the Creative Center for Early Education in Phoenix. “When this first happened we probably lost 90% of our enrollment,” said owner Doug Grunbenhoff. “I have people that are just scared.”
Grubenhoff said normally they enroll about 130 kids, but now only have around 30. He's had to cut staff hours, and hasn't paid himself in months. But with times as they are, he just doesn't have enough to take in more kids.
“Half of my enrollment right now is school-aged kids and we’re lacking staff to help them online,” he said. “I’ve had two phone calls, a couple wanted to come back, and I had to tell them no because I don’t have the resources to really help them," he said.
But now, help may be on the way. Gov. Ducey announced Thursday $88 million in new resources will be going to child care programs throughout the state. A big part of that, $47 million, will be going to the Childcare COVID-19 Grant Program, where centers can apply for funds.
Another chunk, $24 million, will be going to the Arizona Enrichment Centers Program to provide care services and scholarships to children of first responders and essential workers.
Grubenhoff said any money he can get will go to hiring staff and giving more hours, to help teach kids during these unprecedented times. “Absolutely, I’ll put it right where it needs to go that’s exactly right” he said.
For other centers, this money may be the only way to open their doors back up.
If you are an essential worker and are looking for child care through the Arizona Enrichment Center Program, you can find information HERE.
If you are a parent who needs childcare services and can’t afford it, you can apply HERE.