MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Tuesday night, Mesa Public Schools discussed bringing kids back to the classroom five days a week with safety measures.

Under the district's current plan, students could opt to learn fully in-person by Oct. 12, right after fall break.

Although the plan is not a done deal, as of now, it would let students fully go back to in-person learning by that date if all benchmarks are met. The district would need to stay in the yellow category for community spread, and public health metrics would need to be lower than 6% positivity for two consecutive weeks.

Currently, kids with Mesa Public Schools can work fully online or choose a hybrid option where they split their time between learning in-person and virtually. By Oct. 12, the district says the hybrid option would go away, but kids could skip the classroom and learn fully online. Parents have mixed opinions about this plan.

"I want things to be back normal, but I know we're not ready yet," said Mesa parent Karen Guerrero. "I think once the vaccine is out, once we have better control of what's going on with this pandemic, but right now, we're not ready for it."

Another mom, Lindsey Hall, said she believes kids need to go back to full-time in-person learning for mental health reasons. She also believes students learn better in the classroom.

"I just feel like if they're not able to go back, I feel like it's going to impact even more," said Hall. "I'm worried about their grades. I'm worried about their benchmarks they're not able to pass."

The board could still make modifications to this plan, especially with COVID-19 numbers constantly changing.