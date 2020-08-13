MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Special education teacher Kelly Darger is passionate about her job and misses her students. But the Mesa Public Schools teacher's future is uncertain. Darger said the district isn't giving her many options if she is asked to return to the classroom.

"You go back to your classroom or you resign and that is it. It is just really scary," said Darger.

However, Mesa Public Schools said there are options for special education teachers. According to a district spokesperson, "School principals have reached out to these teachers to identify their return status. Those who indicate they are not ready to return in person are being referred to our human resources department for possible ADA accommodations or alternate assignments."

"My principal told us that they would be able to place us in another position if there is one available but there is no guarantee or promise," said Darger.

The Mesa Education Association said teachers can also request to take paid or unpaid leave, but that is not an option for everyone. Darger feels as though she is in an impossible situation.

"I am in the higher-risk category. I am older and I have an underlying heart condition," said Darger. "I don't want to resign. I want to keep my job. But I also want to be healthy and safe. I need to be here for my own kids and my own family."

Self-contained special education programs are set to start on Monday, Aug. 26. For Darger, it is now a waiting game as she hopes for more guidance from the governing board.

"We don't feel safe. We really don't feel safe. My biggest concern, these kids are also vulnerable. A lot of these kiddos have medical and health conditions themselves," said Darger.