MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- With eight kids in Mesa public schools, Emily Keeler knows there are significant needs.
"Number one for me is class size. We can't keep cramming more and more kids in a classroom. It will be interesting to see if some of the money can go towards that," Keeler said.
Mesa Public School's Assistant Superintendent Scott Thompson says the district expects to receive a total of $240 million in elementary and secondary school emergency relief.
"It's a lot of money," he said.
It's money-making up for a huge chunk missing. The district lost nearly 4,000 students this past year, which means less funding.
"Because of the stimulus funds, I am able to retain teachers. Either the students return, and I've got the teachers ready for them. If they don't return, I get lower class sizes, and I get to work more directly with those kids," said Thompson.
Arizona's Family is learning other funds will go to an all-new summer academy, and the rest, Thompson says, will revolutionize education in his district.
"Maybe kids take a few classes; maybe it is more college-like where you pick and choose your own classes. Maybe there are evening classes and day classes," Thompson said.
12th-grade economic teacher Josh Buckley would like the funds to go towards more staff in the classroom.
"Having more instructional aides in the classroom so that teachers can have smaller group instruction with kids and maybe more one on one...learning what needs they have, and supporting them to be successful, said Buckley.
The district has until 2024 to use the funds.