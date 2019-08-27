PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The school year is just a few weeks in, and already there were several threats made to Arizona’s largest school district, Mesa Public Schools.
The threats are now forcing the district to have a zero-tolerance policy.
[WATCH: Threats to Mesa schools prompt district's 'zero tolerance' policy]
"Once the police are involved and you have a criminal record, this is going to mess up your life," said Allen Moore, Director of Security with Mesa Public Schools. "This can stop you from getting into college, joining the military; landing a good job.”
Moore is in charge of making sure the 64,000 students enrolled in Mesa Public Schools have a safe environment to learn.
But just three weeks into the new school year, they are already receiving several threats.
“We had [a threat] right before school started actually, involving a kid who wasn’t happy about the grades he got last year and talking to somebody about going back and shooting up the school,” said Moore.
Moore, who is a retired Mesa Police sergeant, said school threats used to total at a couple a year. Now, it’s an epidemic.
“The other one was someone overheard two kids talking about a gun and they were mad at somebody,” said Moore. “Even though a lot of these students are minors, a lot of them are close to 18. A lot of times they’re charged as an adult."
Moore is urging parents to take action by monitoring their child’s phone and social media.