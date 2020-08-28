MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - As the state's largest public school system gears up to bring students back for in-person learning, one Mesa principal is making it his mission to make the transition back as easy as possible.

"We can do it and it's not about COVID right now. It's about leadership," said Mike Oliver, principal at Zaharis Elementary School in Mesa where, starting Sept. 14, students and teachers will be returning to in-person learning in a hybrid fashion.

"I would like to believe and feel very confident stating that our online experience is as good as it can be anywhere in the country," said Oliver, who also acknowledges it's not enough. "No matter how good remote is, it can't compensate for us being together. We need children back in the classroom."

So, Mesa Public Schools is rolling out a hybrid model, requiring masks and inviting teachers and students back to school.

"We get to honor the agency of parents; they can choose either remote or modified in person and so can teachers," he said.

Oliver is quick to point out that the only thing modified is the schedule and class sizes. He says their method of teaching and learning will not be compromised.

"This is a time for us to trust in each other that we're going to be able to wear a mask and still create miracles alongside children," Oliver said.

The key to making this a success, Oliver says, is communication.

"So, we've been communicating in a way that we've never communicated before because we know that is the key to keeping a community united," said Oliver.

And judgment has no place at Zaharis.

"Our rally cry is 'Zaharis Strong,' and we don't all have to agree in order to be united," said Oliver.