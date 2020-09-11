MESA , AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa Public Schools, the largest school district in the state, is set to start modified in-person learning on Monday. The district in Maricopa County met the health benchmarks for hybrid learning.

"Students will come either Monday and Thursday, or Tuesday and Friday. Wednesday will be an online day with their teachers," said Holly Williams, the Mesa Public Schools associate superintendent. "We plan to have about half of the number of students in the classroom attending each day."

All students and teachers will be required to wear a mask, and every other desk will be empty to allow for physical distancing. There are social distancing markers in the hallways and hand sanitizer throughout campuses. Williams said families and staff will be notified if there is a positive case at a school and possible exposure.

"So there are two letters that go out, one to the classroom and then one to the rest of the school community so that everybody knows," said Williams.

Mesa Public Schools is partnering with the City of Mesa and will be offering COVID-19 testing and flu shots for families. For more information, click here.