MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Mesa Public Schools, the largest school district in the state, started in-person learning five days a week. On Monday, students across the district returned to campus full time. Andrea Hall has an 11-year-old daughter who goes to Hale Elementary School. She said the first day was a success.
"It went great. She said that she loved it and can't wait to go back tomorrow," said Hall. "I think that they felt a sense of relief that they were all together again."
Hall said there were some changes with more students on campus Monday. However, she said she is confident the district is doing everything they can to keep people safe.
"She said it was a bit more crowded, but they still had the desks distanced, they still wore their masks," said Hall.
Meanwhile, Kelly Berg, a calculus teacher at Dobson High School said the decision to go back full time is premature. Berg said students were able to social distance in her classes but that wasn't the case for other teachers.
"Some of the students are going to have to sit less than 3 feet next to each-other because that is the only way that they will be able to fit into the classroom," said Berg.
The mother of four said she is now even more worried about getting the virus and putting her family at risk.
"It is not just me that I am concerned with. I am concerned with everybody. The health of everybody in my family," said Berg. "Because if I am teaching full time and then I come back, I can bring that virus with me if I am exposed to it," said Berg.
Mesa Public Schools said remote learning continues to be a choice for families that chose that option earlier in the fall.