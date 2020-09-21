MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – There are many unsung heroes during this pandemic. With schools reopening, we often think of teachers in the classroom. But there are workers on the front lines of the cafeteria. At Mesa Public Schools' Lindbergh Elementary, the kids call her Ms. Lyn.
"Doing this makes me feel like I'm serving the community," said Cafeteria Manager Lyn Reidhead. "I'm doing something good in these challenging times."
Reidhead and others behind the apron are risking their lives this school year by serving students.
"Well, kids don't learn if they are hungry," said Reidhead.
Some of these kids rely on this food. This school year, nearly 89% of Lindbergh's students qualify for free and reduced lunch. Mesa Public Schools also serves breakfast in 21 of their elementary schools.
"When those programs started, there was a huge decrease in the number of kids, No. 1 coming late to school, and secondly, going to the nurse's office saying they were hungry or didn't feel good," said Sabrina Kvavle, director of Mesa Public Schools Food and Nutrition Department.
When schools shut down in March, the kitchen was still open. Reidhead and her staff prepared meals so kids without class could still eat.
"All of them are heroes to me," said Kvavle. "They have been here in the heat, in the sun, serving meals outside to students. They truly have been here every day and we really appreciate them."
It's a labor of love.
"They're a family," said Reidhead.
Just this past week, this staff saw their family in person for the first time since March.
"We were so excited to see them back," said Reidhead.
It's hard to say what this school year will bring in the age of COVID-19, but there are people working hard behind the scenes like Reidhead to make the best out of a difficult situation.
"We get to help them in our own special way," said Reidhead.