MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- On Tuesday, the dashboard for Maricopa County showed 11 schools have had outbreaks of COVID-19.

Mountain View High School in Mesa is one of those schools. The district said it knows of four students who have reported cases over the last two weeks. Earlier, two cases had been reported.

An outbreak is when two or more lab-confirmed cases among students or staff who do not share a household has occurred within a 14-day period.

"That was a guideline put out by the state health department about a month ago when people were asking, 'what is an actual outbreak?' and the governor put out the executive order," said Will Humble, Executive Director for The Arizona Public Health Association.

Parents from Mesa's school district had mixed opinions after learning about the COVID-19 cases. "To me, it's not something that is much of a concern," said Mesa dad Ryan Bergen. "Infections tend to be pretty mild on children."

One mom worries because Mesa Public Schools wants to let students back in the classroom five days a week by October 12. "With breakouts happening now, that's just going to be a trend that's going to happen until they completely shut us down, and everyone has to be online," said Karen Guerrero.

"Finding cases is good," said Humble. "That means that you've got some pretty good symptom checks in place. You've got the ability to detect cases when they exist, and so finding cases is actually a good thing. Finding cases and then taking action to prevent cases is the way that schools and school districts will be able to successfully navigate the rest of this pandemic and keep in-person school."

Also on Tuesday, the Cave Creek Unified School District notified families that the entire football team at Cactus Shadows High School -- 50 players --had been quarantined, after four people on campus tested positive for the virus. The high school's first football game was supposed to be played Friday against Combs High School.

Just two weeks ago, teachers at Cactus Shadows High School held a 'sick out," delaying the start of in-person learning, over fears of an outbreak. Teachers were concerned about class sizes and not having enough cleaning supplies.