PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Health Services issued an emergency order Thursday mandating masks be worn at district and charter schools in the state. The order goes into effect immediately.

The order also states that masks should be worn at school-associated activities and on school buses.

“Keeping kids and teachers safe is one of our top priorities,” said Gov. Doug Ducey.

Gov. Ducey encourages all Arizonans to wear masks, wants children in school "Arizona and our nation remain in a public health emergency, and getting back to normal is not in the cards right now," said Governor Ducey.

“This emergency measure issued by ADHS addresses the serious threat COVID-19 poses to our communities. It requires schools to implement the simple step of mask-wearing to reduce transmission and keep our kids safe.”

The measure is aimed at stemming the spread of COVID-19 on campuses and buses.

In July, Ducey required all school districts and charter schools to develop and implement a policy to require masks for all staff and students. Schools have been asked to implement COVID-19 mitigation strategies, based on the school benchmarks, to keep students and staff safe. These mitigation strategies include mask-wearing, physical distancing, increased cleaning and disinfecting protocols, limiting the size of groups, and increased hand hygiene.