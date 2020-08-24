MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A letter sent home to parents and staff members at Maricopa High School says that a student at the school has tested positive for COVID-19. The letter is also posted on the district website.
The letter says school officials have contacted anyone who came in close contact with that student so that those individuals can take "appropriate protective measures." The school also says that any areas where the student was present will be cleaned and disinfected.
The school did not release the student's name or gender, but the letter does say that members of the football and wrestling teams and their coaches have been told to quarantine.
We have reached out to the school district for a statement.
The letter sent to parents and staff reads:
We are committed to transparent communication with MUSD Families and Staff regarding the impact of COVID-19 in MUSD. On August 24, 2020, Maricopa High School received notification that one of its students tested positive for COVID-19.
Pursuant to CDC guidelines, staff and administration at Maricopa High School have contacted the students and/or employees believed to have been in close or direct contact with the student so that those individuals may take appropriate protective measures.
All personal and medical information is confidential; however, members of the football and wrestling teams and their coaches have been instructed to quarantine. If you were not directly contacted prior to receiving this notification, then you and/or your student were not part of the defined group with possible exposure.
All affected areas where the student was present have been properly closed off and either have been or will be cleaned and disinfected according to CDC guidelines before they are reopened. Prior to this positive COVID-19 test result, the school had implemented strict cleaning/disinfecting guidelines in all spaces, which will continue throughout this public health crisis.