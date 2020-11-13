PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- At this point, nothing surprises parent Deirdre Paige and her 15-year-old son.

"We were online, then it was back to school, now yesterday we got an email that they will start back online the 23rd again," said Paige.

Her son Eli is a sophomore at Pinnacle High School in Paradise Valley Unified School district.

"It's funny because, at the beginning of all this, we were like inundated with so many emails, districts didn't know what was going on, but now we don't know anything at all, we don't know anything," said Paige.

Some parents who spoke with Arizona's Family said the process of getting kids back into the classroom has been confusing.

In Arizona, the reopening criteria for in-person learning is modeled after traffic signals. As the percentage of positivity rate continues to increase, Paradise Valley Unified, one of the state's largest school districts, is now at a "red light."

Superintendent Dr. Jesse Welsh said the district is now deciding to put a halt to in-person instruction.

"We really want to be there with the kids in person, and that's the biggest frustration if the cases were not exploding in the way that they are," said Dr. Welsh.

Maricopa County School Superintendent Steve Watson said these changes are a reality parents need to be ready for in the coming weeks.

School districts in the Phoenix-area are starting to alter in-person learning plans as COVID-19 cases grow in Maricopa County.

"My message to parents is to be involved and also to be involved in their local school board to have their desires known," said Watson.

"I have a really good girlfriend that has twin kindergarteners, and this is like really devastating for her," said Paige.

Meanwhile, for students whose parents are unable to make childcare arrangements, the district is now lifting limitations, offering onsite-support to all students at all of their schools.