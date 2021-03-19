MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Community College District network system is offline following suspicious activity that officials say appears to be related to the early stages of a cyberattack.
According to Interim President Chris Haines, on Tuesday, March 16, suspicious activity was found on the network, forcing the district to immediately disconnect network access and put systems offline. The network outage is affecting students and faculty abilities to access MyInfo, Canvas, RioLearn, EdReady, Maricopa email, Google Tools and the Student Information System.
"We are treating this matter with the highest priority. As part of our response process, we engaged key partners, including independent forensic specialists, who are working to help us investigate and resolve the outage," said Haines. "We continue to investigate this situation while simultaneously restoring applications to ensure system security. At this time, we do not have an estimate for when access will be restored, but we are working around-the-clock to restore access as quickly as possible."
The district aims to complete a detailed analysis of its internal systems and take action in response to their findings.
"We understand this situation is frustrating and has impacted many of our students’ ability complete assignments, review lectures and study for exams. The college will work with all students on a course-by-course basis to ensure these technology disruptions do not negatively impact your grade," Haines said.
Additional information was not available as the investigation is ongoing.
This is the second alleged cyberattack in Arizona this year. On February 26, a cyberattack knocked out Kingman's municipal computer system, affecting internet access, remote payment of utility bills, and email services. The attack prompted the Arizona National Guard Task Force to step in and help the city recover. The city is still in the process of getting their system fully functional again.