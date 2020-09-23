PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa County has added a new section to its COVID-19 dashboard on its website.
The new "schools" tab shows users how many schools have had an "outbreak" of the coronavirus since August. Maricopa County health officials classify an "outbreak" as at least two COVID-19 cases linked to students or staff who have been in close contact with the school within a 14-day period. As of Wednesday evening, there were seven "outbreaks" at schools since August, with five being open, meaning the schools have "active outbreaks." The other two are "closed," meaning four weeks have passed since the outbreak and there hasn't been a new case at the building.
Maricopa County officials said it won't being naming the schools so it'll be up to each district to identify them.