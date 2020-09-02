PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The Arizona Department of Health Services (AZDHS) said that Maricopa and Pima counties have now met the benchmarks for starting to reopen schools.

According to a news release from AZDHS, Maricopa and Pima Counties have joined Apache, Cochise, Coconino, Navajo, Pinal and Yavapai in meeting the benchmarks to begin reopening schools with a hybrid learning plan. Hybrid describes a mix of in-person instruction and virtual learning, but those plans can look different for each district.

Right now all counties meet the benchmark for fewer hospital visits for patients with COVID-19 or COVID-like illness, and many make the grade for a two-week decline in cases.

Greenlee and La Paz counties have reached the minimal category benchmarks, which allows them to return to full in-person, traditional instruction.

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction, Kathy Hoffman released the following statement regarding counties meeting benchmarks for hybrid learning:

As more counties, including Maricopa and Pima county, meet the Arizona Department of Health Services’ public health benchmark for hybrid learning. I urge every member of Arizona's school communities to proceed with caution and refer to the Roadmap for Reopening for guidance. 10 of 15 counties in the state may now consider offering some in-person teacher-led instruction to students. Meeting the benchmarks demonstrates that mitigation strategies taken by Arizonans are working. Schools should continue to provide options for students, families, educators, and staff who are not yet comfortable returning to school facilities. Communication to all school staff, families, and students w ill continue to be critical.

As we saw at the end of spring and throughout the summer. COVID-19 can spread very quickly when we fail to adhere to essential mitigation strategics like wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

"I think it's still going to be a challenge to effectively social distance, to effectively ensure students are wearing their masks," says Devin Del Palacio, a governing board member for Tolleson Union High School District. The district had received a waiver allowing it to keep schools closed through the first semester. "We were a hot spot, we were a hot spot for community spread," says Palacio.

The benchmarks apply to counties, not communities. That's a problem, says Palacio, especially for areas still experiencing a high number of cases.

Governing boards determine plans for opening campuses, and Palacio says he and his colleagues will discuss whether hybrid models are right for families within his district. He says opening schools might be the easy part but keeping them open will be a greater challenge. Last month two elementary schools in Tucson had to temporarily close when students and employees tested positive for COVID-19. At the J.O. Combs Unified School District in San Tan Valley, officials had to cancel classes after too many teachers and staff called out.

"As it stands, we are still 100-percent virtual learning only," says Palacio. "I think the going back and forth of closing and opening campuses is more disruptive than just having our students be 100% online until it is absolutely safe."