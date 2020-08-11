PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Both the Big Ten and the Pac-12 athletic conferences have announced they are postponing their college football seasons until the spring. That means Arizona State University and University of Arizona fans won’t get to see their teams in action. But it also means the Valley as a whole will be missing out on a giant annual event – the Fiesta Bowl. Last season’s bowl game brought in two big-name teams for the College Football Playoff – Ohio State and Clemson. But this year, don’t count on seeing one of the most prestigious bowl games – or the people who visit Arizona to watch it.

“Tourism dollars are especially valuable because it’s travelers bringing dollars with them into the state,” said Garrick Taylor, spokesman for the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The tourism sector already got hit first and worst during the pandemic, especially because the lockdown started during spring training – one of the state’s biggest yearly draws. Now, it looks like we’re in for a fall without the $3 billion the Fiesta Bowl brings in.

“That is a huge investment that has been made in this community,” Taylor said. “But it’s not just tourism-related or football-related.”

It also hurts food banks, medical foundations, teachers, children’s organizations and more. Last year, Fiesta Bowl Charities handed out $3 million in grants to dozens of charities. The Boys and Girls Club of Metro Phoenix and the East Valley, for example, received more than $100,000 at the beginning of the year, plus an extra $250,000 when the clubs needed help during the lockdown.

A Fiesta Bowl spokesman says the organization is waiting for all decisions to be finalized in the college football landscape before announcing any new plans. There may be some good news ahead, though – if football does happen with spectators in the spring, including our bowl games, Taylor thinks we might be able to recoup our fall losses.

“Credit to the tourism industry. That industry is doing everything possible to reopen in a safe and responsible way,” he said.