PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Both the Big Ten and the Pac-12 athletic conferences have announced they are postponing their college football seasons until the spring. That means Arizona State University and University of Arizona fans won’t get to see their teams in action. It also means the Valley as a whole will be missing out on significant economic benefits from the people who would have visited Arizona for the games.

“Tourism dollars are especially valuable because it’s travelers bringing dollars with them into the state,” said Garrick Taylor, spokesman for the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Outside of ASU and U. Arizona's fall sports seasons, another big money makers for the valley is the Fiesta Bowl. While the organization has not announced any changes or a cancellation to the game on January 2, the Fiesta Bowl has a big economic impact on the state each year. Taylor says it's responsible for about $3 billion. Last year the game featured 2 big-name teams in the College Football Playoff – Ohio State and Clemson.

The tourism sector already got hit first and worst during the pandemic, especially because the lockdown started during spring training – one of the state’s biggest yearly draws. Now, without a regular football season, more pain could be ahead. Taylor says if we do miss out on a Fiesta Bowl it would hurt in more ways than one.

“That is a huge investment that has been made in this community,” Taylor said. “But it’s not just tourism-related or football-related.”

It could also hurts food banks, medical foundations, teachers, children’s organizations and others. Last year, Fiesta Bowl Charities handed out $3 million in grants to dozens of charities. The Boys and Girls Club of Metro Phoenix and the East Valley, for example, received more than $100,000 at the beginning of the year, plus an extra $250,000 when the clubs needed help during the lockdown.

Fiesta Bowl spokesman Scott Leightman says the organization is waiting for all decisions to be finalized in the college football landscape before announcing any plans. It is still possible the game could be played as scheduled.

"Nothing is close to being final," he said.

There may be some good news ahead, though – if college football does happen with spectators in the spring, Taylor thinks we might be able to recoup our fall losses.

“Credit to the tourism industry. That industry is doing everything possible to reopen in a safe and responsible way,” he said.