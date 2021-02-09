TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - If your child has not logged into online learning in a while and attends a school in the Kyrene School District, you may be getting a knock at your door. The district has started performing home visits for students not showing up for virtual learning.
Damian Nichols, the emergency management officer at Kyrene School District, says disengaged students is a growing problem.
"The further we get into the school year, there is more need than there was initially," says Nichols.
In the past two weeks, a team of Kyrene counselors and staff have visited more than 90 homes. The K-8 district officials say the majority are for students in middle school.
"All the surrounding districts are doing things similar to what Kyrene is doing. I think we have just dedicated a lot of resources to it," said Nichols.
The Kyrene team comes equipped with hot spots and laptops if it's a technology problem, and boxes of food for those in need. For one student, the solution was as simple as giving them an alarm clock. But it's not always that easy.
"Our kids are feeling isolated," says Vanessa Baker ,a teen and parent counselor.
Baker says many young people are feeling lonely and depressed, which often shows itself as a lack of motivation. She encourages parents who realize their child is not performing as well as they normally do to avoid pushing them harder.
"Children's mental health is on the line if they are just being pushed in academics and not being pushed on self-care," said Baker.
Baker suggests family time that allows for open communication and the best way to get a child to open up is if the parent opens up first.
"Be human with your kids, let their kids know that they are struggling too," said Baker.