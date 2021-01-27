TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Kyrene School District is offering rapid testing for educators exposed to Covid-19 or showing symptoms. The program started on Thursday, January 27. Although Kyrene schools are still all online, district officials said a steady stream of teachers came in to get tested on day one.
"It does bring me peace of mind because you can know immediately if you are positive or negative, said Kyrene teacher Kinora Hernandez.
District officials say the rapid testing program helps protect educators and will help schools re-open safely.
"We need to know if they are positive or not, so they can make decisions about whether or not they go to work or quarantine at home," said Damian Nichols, Kyrene's Emergency Management Officer.
Nichols said Maricopa County Public Health and the Arizona State Health Department are providing the test kits. Meantime, some health experts say rapid tests are not as accurate. Nichols said people who test positive would be asked to take a second test at a different location.
Nichols said the program runs daily from 2-6 p.m. On Mondays and Fridays, it opens at noon. The testing site is located at 8700 S Kyrene Rd. Tempe, AZ 85284.