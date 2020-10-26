PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Fewer parents in Arizona are sending their children to kindergarten. According to the Arizona Department of Education, kindergarten enrollment is down 14% compared to the end of the last school year.
Nicole Swartz made the decision to pull her son from the Madison School District. The 6-year-old was set to start kindergarten in the fall but Swartz said there was too much uncertainty. "I did not feel comfortable with putting him on virtual and then maybe going back to school," said Swartz. "I just really disagreed with just the mental well-being of what would happen with a 6 year old sitting at a laptop all day."
In Arizona, kindergarten is optional. Christine Thompson, CEO of Expect More Arizona, said although she understands why parents are doing this, she is still concerned. "In kindergarten, students are learning their letters, they are learning phonics, all of those baseline principals," said Thompson.
Thompson said skipping kindergarten could impact kid's early learning development. "Children are just sponges at that early age to be able to acquire those reading skills, those fundamental building blocks for reading skills," said Thompson.
Meanwhile, Swartz said she is confident her son is staying on track. She said she is waiting to see what happens and hopes he can get back in the classroom soon.