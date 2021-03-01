GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - As we approach a year since COVID-19 first hit our state, a local academy decided to capture the pandemic from the perspective of Valley kindergartners and first graders.
It's like a local "Kids Say the Darndest Things." Students at Great Hearts Academies in Glendale talk about everything from wearing masks to describing what zoom is. Plexiglass-separated desks are something most adults can't imagine in kindergarten, but it's the new normal for many kids who have returned to the classroom.
Children seem to find the light in times of darkness. When most adults grow tired of wearing masks, kids say:
It's like having a smile on your face but you can tell through your eyes.
Even though you got to wear a mask you get to be with your teachers and your classmates.
And while many of us are experiencing zoom fatigue, virtual learning for kids means:
I got to play with my puppy and run around.
Great Hearts kindergarten teacher, Kelly Raymo says "The students just don't even realize that they're wearing a mask all day long or you know that the shields are there, that we just have different protocols they just kind of roll with the punches."
Clinical psychologist Dr. Lisa Strohman agrees. "Everything for them that is new, is normal."
However, Dr. Strohman warns although kids are adaptable, they are not invincible. "I do think that younger kids are impacted from an emotional setting that we don't really always understand as adults."
Having trouble sleeping, increased tantrums and outbursts can be symptoms of a kid's version of pandemic fatigue. Dr. Strohman says a way to help your child is to make sure they remain active, have a safety bubble with people your child's age, and answer any questions they have.
